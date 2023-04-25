Reserve right to take legal action against audio leak: Ex-CJP Nisar

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has said that he reserves the right to pursue legal action against those who leaked his purported audio conversation with a senior PTI lawyer.

Responding to an alleged audio leak where the voice said to be of the former CJP could be heard talking about suo motu and contempt of court cases, Saqib Nisar said someone sought advice from him, which he gave.

The former CJP said leaking the audio is illegal and unconstitutional, adding his silence and patience should not be deemed his weakness.

“Those who do such things should be ashamed of themselves,” Saqib Nisar said, adding he reserved the right to take legal action against those who leaked the audio.

He said in the audio leak, he did not say anything against Pakistan or the Constitution, or in favor of India. He added that he offered advice to someone who sought it.

“Leaking of a private conversation is not a good step,” Saqib Nisar maintained.