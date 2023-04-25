Haiti mob burns 13 suspected gangsters to death in public

A mob in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince burned 13 suspected gang members with gasoline-soaked tyres, after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop.

According to details, the suspects were brutally beaten before being set alight, underlying public anger over the increasing lawless situation in the city.

Criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the capital since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Haiti National Police, in a brief statement, stated that officials had stopped and searched a minibus for contraband early Monday, and had confiscated weapons from suspects before they were “unfortunately lynched”.

The statement did not elaborate on how the crowd got hold of the suspects.

A witness said that the mob took the group of bandits away from police, beat them and stoned them before putting tires on them, pouring gasoline over them and burning them.

The lynching followed days of confrontations between gang members and security agents.

According to the United Nations (UN), gang violence led to the death of nearly 70 people — including 18 women and two children.