Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Alvi sends felicitations to Shahabuddin on taking office as Bangladesh’s President

President vows to work closely to bolster both countries' ties
Samaa Web Desk Apr 25, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: FIle</p>

Photo: FIle

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday congratulated Muhammad Shahabuddin on assuming the office of 22nd President of Bangladesh.

Mr Alvi also expressed the confidence that under his tenure the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be further strengthened.

On his Twitter handle, the president said “I am confident that during your tenure our brotherly ties would be further strengthened. wish you a very successful term in office and look forward to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries.”

Bangladesh

President Arif Alvi

President Shahabuddin

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div