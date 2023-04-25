Dar tells FBR to speed up efforts to achieve real tax potential

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting in Islamabad to review revenue-related performance of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The FBR chairman briefed the meeting on revenue targets for July 2022 to March 2023.

He also explained the reasons for not meeting the tax targets for the first nine months of the ongoing financial year.

The chairman told the meeting that all possible efforts will be made to achieve the targets in the remaining months of the fiscal year.

The finance minister said the FBR should speed up efforts to achieve the real tax potential in the country.

He vowed that the FBR will receive full cooperation to meet the revenue collection targets.