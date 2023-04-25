Political matters should not land in courts: law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the matter of audio leaks is very sensitive, and the former chief justice’s purported conversation with the senior lawyer is very serious.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore along with PM’s Special Assistant Malik Ahmed Khan, the law minister said political matters should not be taken to court, adding the courts should be very careful on such matters.

In the past, courts have tried to avoid questions being raised on political matters, Tarar said, adding when political matters were taken to court, it only harmed the country and the nation.

He further said this is the age of technology and hacking, adding that nothing remained hidden in the era of modern technology.

The law minister alleged that efforts were afoot to create confrontation between institutions. Measures also being taken to bring government figures to justice, he claimed.

“This trend is extremely dangerous,” Tarar remarked.

An audio conversation was leaked regarding a former chief minister’s cases being fixed before specific benches, the minister stated.