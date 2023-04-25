PM consults party confidants, legal eagles on SC polls case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a consultative meeting on Tuesday with federal ministers and special assistants of the PML-N as well as the attorney general for Pakistan on the Supreme Court’s proceedings on simultaneous elections across the country on the same day.

The meeting decided to take up the possibility of negotiations with PTI chief Imran Khan and boycott of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Punjab elections matter in a meeting of the coalition parties.

Prime Minister Sharif consulted his close political associates and legal experts in Lahore on the SC hearing.

He also discussed with his close party associates the current political and constitutional situation of the country as well as tomorrow’s scheduled meeting with leaders of coalition parties.

According to sources, federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, special assistants Malik Ahmed Khan and Ahad Cheema were among those who attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the prime minister on the Supreme Court case.

Sources said the agenda of the meeting of the allied parties was also finalized.

The decision to negotiate or not with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will also be taken up in the allies’ meeting.

A formal decision on whether to boycott the elections case being heard by the Supreme Court or become a party to it will be taken in the allies meeting scheduled for Wednesday.