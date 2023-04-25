Functional Batmobile built by Vietnamese Batman zealot

A young architecture student in Vietnam has fulfilled his childhood dream of building his very own Batpod, the iconic two-wheel vehicle featured in the hit Batman movie franchise. Nguyen Dac Chung, a diehard fan of the Caped Crusader, spent over six months putting together his DIY Batpod with the help of a team of friends.

Chung, who was born in 1998, grew up dreaming of driving his very own Batmobile and Batpod on the streets of his native Hanoi after watching Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” as a child. Last year, he built a functional replica of the Tumbler, Batman’s famous Batmobile, and earlier this month he unveiled his latest creation, a cool Batpod.

After collecting images of the iconic vehicle and brainstorming ideas with his team, Chung spent an entire year planning and designing the Batpod before spending six months putting all the parts together at a factory in Cao Bang. The DIY Batpod is made mostly of iron, with a steel chassis, plastic armrests, and guns. It measures 3 meters long, 80 centimeters wide, 90 centimeters high, and weighs a hefty 250 kilograms.

The Batpod was designed with road safety in mind and is powered by an electric engine that can propel it to a top speed of 30km/h. Despite this, speed was never a priority for Chung, who was more concerned with making his Batpod as similar to the one in the movie as possible. “Overall, this vehicle is designed to be 95% similar to the model in the movie,” Chung told Dantri.

One of the Batpod’s unique features is its ability to self-balance without a stand or support point. To drive it, the rider must be almost in a lying position parallel to the body of the vehicle. The team encountered several challenges while designing and building the Batpod, including sourcing several important parts from outside Vietnam and implementing the steering system and wiring in a way that prioritized aesthetics.

Chung estimates that the entire project cost around 200 million dong ($8,500), which is rather cheap for such a cool-looking vehicle. Most of that amount came from the young student’s cosplay costume business. For Chung, building the Batpod was a labor of love, and he hopes to inspire other fans to pursue their own dreams and passions.