‘Verified accounts now prioritised,’ says Musk amid Twitter blue tick chaos

In the midst of a frenzy surrounding verification process, Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk has announced that verified accounts will now be prioritized on the platform.

The latest announcement from the billionaire came nearly three days after millions of Twitter users — including several celebrities, government officials, football legends— lost the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors.

“Verified accounts are now prioritized,” he tweeted.

Twitter’s verification process has been under a state of great disturbance after the company introduced a $7.99 paid subscription service, per month.

The blue checkmark next to a user’s name on Twitter has long been a coveted symbol of authenticity and credibility, but the company’s new process for granting verification has led to frustration and confusion among users.

However, the move has sparked criticism from some who argue that the verification system should be reformed rather than prioritized.

In the meantime, Musk’s announcement may provide some relief to verified users seeking greater visibility on the platform, but the underlying issues with Twitter’s verification process remain unresolved.