PTI MNAs from Karachi to participate in tomorrow’s NA session

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nine lawmakers from Karachi have decided to attend tomorrow’s National Assembly session.

In this regard, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui has written a letter to the assembly speaker about the MNAs’ decision to attend the session.

The letter states that after the suspension of the speaker’s order, the lawmakers had full right to participate in the assembly session as members.

After Sindh High Court order, there was no need for the speaker’s notification.

The PTI lawmakers have said in the letter that if they are prevented from attending the assembly session, they will lodge a protest and take legal action.