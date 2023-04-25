Fresh audio leak surfaces, featuring PTI’s Khawaja Tariq Rahim and ex-CJP Saqib Nisar

Following weeks of a lull in the audio leaks saga, another clip surfaced on Tuesday purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer and leader Khawaja Tariq Rahim seeking legal advice from former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

The 1:33 minute audio, which made the rounds on social media, begins with Khawaja and Saqib exchanging pleasantries before the latter talks about the suo motu and contempt of court cases.

“Khawaja Sahib! I wanted to make a request to you,” Saqib Nisar can be heard saying this.

“Yes! Go ahead,” Khawaja Tariq Rahim replied.

Read more: Maryam’s speeches center of new audio leak featuring ex-CJP Nisar

“You must see a judgment. This is a judgment of seven members,” Saqib Nisar said. “Which judgment?” Khawaja Tariq Rahim sought an explanation.

“This is our suo motu,” he replied.

“This is Supreme Court’s 2012 judgment in suo motu, and whoever lawyer is looking into that case should read that judgment” he replied.

Khawaja responded that he will definitely see that judgment, adding he has also read another 7-member judgment in which there is also a way out.

To which the former top judge replied, “Yes, I have also read that judgment and that is the only way out we have.”

He went on to say that “ Khawaja sb! one more thing Khawaja Sahib! If some man of yours is ready, you can use the Munir Ahmad Khan case too. This is a clear case of contempt of court,“ Saqib Nisar told Khawaja Tariq Rahim.

Khawaja Tariq replied, “That too will happen.”

Marriyum fires broadside at former top judge

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reacting to alleged audio took a jibe at Saqib Nisar saying “ It is a tough competition, mothers-in-law and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan.“