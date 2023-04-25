Sheikh Rashid asks president to ‘advise’ PM to seek vote of confidence

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has written a letter to the president of Pakistan, asking him to direct the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

PTI ally and former minister Sheikh Rashid dispatched the letter to the president through his lawyer Azhar Siddique.

The letter states that holding elections is the constitutional responsibility of the government.

It further maintains that the prime minister has lost the majority in the National Assembly by failing to get funds approved for elections in Punjab.

The prime minister has no majority in the House, the letter states.

Sheikh Rashid has sought that the president advise the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the Lower House of parliament under Article 91(7) of the Constitution.