Foreign vets reach Pakistan to revamp elephant enclosures for Madhubala

A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts from global animal welfare organization has reached Pakistan to visit Karachi’s Safari Park on Tuesday (today) to make necessary housing arrangements for Madhubala.

The delegation’s visit is part of a larger plan to expand the Safari Park’s elephant enclosure by an additional three and a half acres.

The Safari Park officials have already designated an area measuring one and a half acres for the elephants Sonia and Malika, while they are currently considering keeping Madhubala separately.

To support and secure Madhubala’s future in order to not face the same fate as Noor Jehan, authorities have agreed to relocate her and establish a sanctuary for the three elephants, which should follow international standards.

The international wildlife experts will evaluate the suitability of this arrangement, and will provide recommendations if needed.

In addition to evaluating the accommodation arrangements, the team will also check the physical fitness of the two captive African elephants, Sonia and Malika, to ensure that they are healthy and able to adjust to their new living conditions.

The expansion of the Safari Park’s elephant enclosure is aimed to improve the conditions of captive elephants in Pakistan.

The recommendations provided by the FOUR PAWS team during their visit will be given careful consideration and implemented as needed, as affirmed by the officials.

This includes the construction of a house for Madhubala, if deemed necessary by the delegation.

The presence of the foreign veterinarians is a significant stride in the park’s effort to enhance the living conditions of Madhu Bala, Sonia, and Malika.

The team had earlier recommended the relocation of Madhubala and her companion Noor Jehan, who died on April 21, to a species-appropriate place that fulfils international standards.

Species-appropriate living conditions for elephants include big open spaces with natural surroundings and a soft ground where the animals can move around.

“Noor Jehan’s tragic story is a reminder of the suffering that captive wild animals endure in Pakistan and around the world,” the organization wrote on Twitter after the ailing elephant died.

All four elephants— Noor Jehan, Mabhubala, Sonia and Malika— were captured in the wild and brought to Pakistan together in 2009.

Four Paws

Founded in 1988, FOUR PAWS is the global animal welfare organisation, which reveals suffering, rescues animals in need and protects them.

The organization have offices in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Kosovo, the Netherlands, Switzerland, South Africa, Thailand, Ukraine, the UK, the USA and Vietnam as well as sanctuaries for rescued animals in eleven countries.