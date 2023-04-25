Watch Live
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

After losing govt, Imran Khan appoints new PTI president in AJK

Former AJK premier Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi named PTI's regional president
Samaa Web Desk Apr 25, 2023
<p>Photo: Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Twitter</p>

After the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the party has changed its head in the region.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has nominated former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the party president.

According to the PTI, Sardar Niazi will soon complete the party’s organization process in the region.

Also Read: Tanveer Ilyas holds Khattak responsible for PTI govt’s loss in AJK

After the expulsion from the PTI of lawmakers of the Legislative Assembly for acting against party discipline, nominations will be finalized at the constituency level.

Niazi has earlier served as the prime minister of Azad Kashmir for a year. He resigned from the premiership after a no-confidence motion was filed against him by his own party.

After Niazi’s resignation, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas became the prime minister of AJK, who was recently disqualified by the AJK High Court.

