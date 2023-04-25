Swat blasts: CTD report says explosives in depot went off, no evidence of terrorism

There is no evidence of a terrorist attack, and the two blasts that occurred in the CTD police station in Kabal area of Swat were caused by explosive material in the depot going off, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa says in its initial investigation report.

On the other hand, the death toll from the blasts has risen to 17.

However, the actual cause of the blasts would be determined once the investigation is complete, and the police does not rule out the element of terrorism yet.

A two-member fact-finding committee was also formed to investigate the Kabal blasts. The KP home secretary has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

According to the report, at least 16 people, including 12 policemen and four citizens, were martyred and more than 40 injured who are currently under treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital in Saidu Sharif, Swat.

Eight of the injured are in critical condition, while the martyred policemen include two inspectors.

The report suggested that there was no evidence of an attack, and instead attributed the cause of the explosion to explosive material stored in the ammunition depot going off.

This was followed by multiple explosions, after which the building collapsed, it added.

The blast also damaged a mosque, houses nearby and a school. The Bomb Disposal Squad is screening the area, while a final report is yet to be compiled.

The bomb unit says the actual cause of the blast could not be ascertained yet.

The district police chief says ammunition was stored in the depot, while they were also investigating the terrorism aspect.

Meanwhile, mass funeral prayers for 11 police personnel martyred in the explosion were offered in the Kabul Police Lines in Swat.

The funeral prayers were attended by KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan and other officials. Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Ahsan Hayat also attended the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur claimed the explosion was caused by material stored in the armory. The incident is currently being investigated, he said, adding the possibility of terrorism is also being considered.

Speaking to the media, the IGP claimed nine police officials were among the 16 martyred in the blasts, and 44 personnel were injured.

expressed condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He assured the public that the authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Moreover, CTD DIG Khalid Sohail told the media that the incident took place in the old office of the CTD.

“There was a store where we had a huge quantity of weapons, and until now we believe that there might have been some blast in it due to some carelessness.”

He added the impact of the explosion resulted in the complete collapse of the building.

Earlier it was said to be a suicide attack.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the incident as a suicide attack on CTD in his first tweet while condemning the incident.

However, he posted a clarification in another tweet saying, “The nature of the blast is being investigated and as soon as the security agencies reach the conclusion, it will be shared with the nation.”

President Arif Alvi also expressed condolence over the loss of innocent lives in the incident, and prayed for the injured.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan strongly condemned the blast at Kabal police station.

In a statement in Peshawar, he directed the relevant authorities to speed up the rescue and relief operation and provision of better medical facilities to the injured persons.

Muhammad Azam Khan said the government will never let alone the families of martyred police personal.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, focussed on its border regions with Afghanistan, and Islamabad says offensives are being launched from Afghan soil.

In January, a suicide bomber detonated his vest in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers as the building collapsed and rained down rubble on worshippers.

The following month, five were killed when a TTP suicide squad stormed a police compound in the southern port city of Karachi, prompting an hours-long shootout.

The TTP have long targeted law enforcement officials, who they accuse of conducting extrajudicial executions.