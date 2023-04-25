Bus accident in Dadu leaves 50 injured

At least 50 passengers sustained injuries when a bus travelling inter-city collided with a tractor-trolley on Indus Highway in the early hours of Tuesday, as per witnesses and rescue sources.

According to the sources, the ill-fated bus was on its way from Larkana to Karachi when it met with an accident and crashed into the tractor-trolley. The collision left around 50 passengers injured.

Rescue teams reached the site of the accident immediately and provided medical assistance to the injured passengers. The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The incident caused a traffic jam on the highway, causing inconvenience to the commuters. However, the law enforcement agencies cleared the road and normal traffic resumed after some time.