Pakistan » Punjab

Inter-, intra-city fares hiked by 200%

Inflation-stricken citizens lament fare increase, further burden on poor
Ali Raza Apr 25, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Punjab has decided to increase transport fares for inter- and intra-city travel by more than 200 percent.

The decision has sent shockwaves among citizens, who have complained that they are already burdened by the rising inflation, and now the skyrocketing transport fares will hit them hard even further.

By increasing the fares, the burden on the poor public has been increased further, making travel to other cities even more difficult.

The Punjab government has given the green signal to increase the fares. Inflation-hit citizens are concerned travelling will become more difficult in this situation.

