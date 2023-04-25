Tanveer Ilyas holds Khattak responsible for PTI govt’s loss in AJK

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has held senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervaiz Khattak responsible for the removal of the party’s government in the region.

He alleged that Khattak’s intervention led to the removal of the PTI government in Azad Kashmir.

In a video statement from Muzaffarabad, the former AJK premier said the party lost its government twice in the region, the president, and the speaker were re-elected, but never did the PTI lose even a single seat.

“We got a clear majority in the local body elections,” Ilyas said.

Earlier, no member of the assembly got sick or suffered from Covid-19, he claimed, adding all the dots related to the situation existed, and he will bring them to the fore.

Earlier this month, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the Azad Kashmir High Court in a contempt case.

He was charged with using ‘threatening tone’ against the judiciary. The clips featuring the premier finding fault with the judiciary were played during the proceeding.