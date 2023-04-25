Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25 April 2023 Recommended 12 martyred in twin bombings inside Swat’s CTD police station Powerful Indonesia quake sends Islanders fleeing PTI takes opposition benches in AJK Legislative Assembly Related Stories I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? Most Popular Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts New Zealand Ailing elephant Noor Jehan passes away in Karachi Former Balochistan PA Speaker Mir Zahoor passes away