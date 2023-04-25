Al Nassr vs. Al Wehda, Cristiano Ronaldo is knocked OUT of the King Cup after shocking miss

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were knocked out of the King Cup of Champions by Al-Wehda in a huge upset in Saudi Arabia.

Having beaten their opponents 4-0 just months ago, with saw Ronaldo score all four goals, the hosts were expected to breeze into the final and set up a heavyweight clash against Al-Hilal.

But the newly-promoted side had other ideas, and one goal was enough for them to secure a route to the final and knock Nassr out of the competition at the semi-final stage.