Al Nassr vs. Al Wehda, Cristiano Ronaldo is knocked OUT of the King Cup after shocking miss

Ronaldo missed several key chances throughout the game,
Web desk Apr 25, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were knocked out of the King Cup of Champions by Al-Wehda in a huge upset in Saudi Arabia.

Having beaten their opponents 4-0 just months ago, with saw Ronaldo score all four goals, the hosts were expected to breeze into the final and set up a heavyweight clash against Al-Hilal.

But the newly-promoted side had other ideas, and one goal was enough for them to secure a route to the final and knock Nassr out of the competition at the semi-final stage.

