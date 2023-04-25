PTI takes opposition benches in AJK Legislative Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to take the opposition benches in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Former prime minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting of PTI leaders to discuss the political situation in Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the situation after the election of the new Prime Minister in AJK Legislative Assembly.

The also decided to appoint Khawaja Farooq as the Leader of the Opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly.

Imran Khan directed Khawaja Farooq to immediately summon a meeting of the party’s parliamentary party.

He said that only those members of the Legislative Assembly who attend the parliamentary party meeting convened by Khawaja Farooq will be recognised as part of the party.

Members who abstained from the parliamentary party meeting of the PTI will face the process of expulsion from the party.

On the other hand, former prime minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been appointed as the Chairman of PTI Azad Kashmir, and he will soon oversee the organisation process in the state.

Meanwhile, with the expulsion of members of the Legislative Assembly who violated party discipline, the process of determining candidates at the constituency level will also be completed simultaneously.