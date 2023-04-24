Imran vows to vehemently oppose unconstitutional delays in elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday while vowing to vehemently oppose any unconstitutional efforts to delay elections said that dissolution of assemblies is a fully constitutional and democratic process, and his party would stand behind judiciary for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said this during a meeting with senior journalists and anchors, where the current political situation of the country and the future strategy of the PTI were thoroughly discussed.

During the meeting, Imran Khan responded to questions regarding deviations from the constitution and laws in the country, attempts to evade elections, and deliberate attempts to clash with the judiciary.

The PTI chairman stressed that the only solution to the ongoing crisis in the country is to go to the people for a decision. He stated that according to the constitution of Pakistan, Allah Almighty is the ultimate authority, and the source of authority is the people who have given their mandate to elected representatives in a transparent manner.

“The government’s refusal to hold elections is equivalent to a direct attack on the Constitution,” he further added.

Mr Khan warned that deviating from the constitution solely out of fear of defeat and self-interest will have dire consequences, adding that his party has pursued a completely peaceful, democratic, and constitutional struggle to achieve its ideals.

The former prime minister emphasised that they are actively working to prevent the violation of the constitution by those who have usurped the people’s right to vote.

He maintained that the elite class above the law is creating a history of fascism and terror in the country, and disrespecting the law and fundamental rights while protecting thieves.

“The relentless cycle of abducting innocent youth and subjecting them to punishment and torture continues,” he said and added going for elections is the need of the country and the nation, and not just his or PTI’s.