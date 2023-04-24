Pakistan set 194 runs target for New Zealand as Rizwan scores 98*

Pakistan Cricket Team set New Zealand a target of 194 runs to level the series and win the fifth T20 International in Rawalpindi, as Muhammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 98 runs.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan gave Pakistan a positive start as they added 51 runs for the opening wicket, but then Babar was dismissed after scoring.

Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub could not score any run as Pakistan lost two more quick wickets and were 52 for the loss of three wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan had a partnership of 71 runs as Iftikhar Ahmed scored 36 runs off 22 balls with the help of two sixes and three fours.

Imad Wasim also assisted Muhammad Rizwan perfectly as he scored 31 runs off just 14 balls and helped Pakistan reach 190.

Muhammad Rizwan needed two runs from the last ball to complete his century and failed to connect the bat with ball and remained stranded on 98.

New Zealand’s Blair Ticker was the most successful bowler of tourists in the fifth match, as he picked up three wickets.

Pakistan would have to defend the total to make sure that Babar Azam breaks the world record for most wins as a skipper in T20 Internationals today.