New Zealand chase 194 in fifth T20 to level series 2-2

New Zealand’s Mark Chapman and James Neesham stole the victory from Pakistan as they chased 194 runs target for the loss of four wickets, as Mark Chapman scored his first T20I century.

New Zealand batting

Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Pakistan best possible start as he took two wickets in the first over. He dismissed skipper Tom Latham on the first ball of the innings.

Will Young was also dismissed in the same over after scoring four runs as New Zealand lost two wickets early.

The tourists lost third wicket in the fourth over as Imad Wasim bowled Chad Bowes for 19 runs.

Daryl Mitchell played a slow innings of 15 runs off 18 deliveries, after which he also became victim of Imad Wasim.

New Zealand were 73 for the loss of four wickets and needed 121 runs off last 10 overs. But Mark Chapman and James Neesham showed some amazing batting skills.

Mark Chapman scored his first T20 International century off just 54 balls as they chased down the target with four balls to spare.

James Neesham remained not out on 45 runs off 25 balls as they had an unbeaten partnership of 121 runs.

Pakistan batting

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan gave Pakistan a positive start as they added 51 runs for the opening wicket, but then Babar was dismissed after scoring.

Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub could not score any run as Pakistan lost two more quick wickets and were 52 for the loss of three wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan had a partnership of 71 runs as Iftikhar Ahmed scored 36 runs off 22 balls with the help of two sixes and three fours.

Imad Wasim also assisted Muhammad Rizwan perfectly as he scored 31 runs off just 14 balls and helped Pakistan reach 190.

Muhammad Rizwan needed two runs from the last ball to complete his century and failed to connect the bat with ball and remained stranded on 98.

New Zealand’s Blair Ticker was the most successful bowler of tourists in the fifth match, as he picked up three wickets.

Pakistan would have to defend the total to make sure that Babar Azam breaks the world record for most wins as a skipper in T20 Internationals today.