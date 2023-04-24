Watch Live
Iftikhar Ahmed distributes ‘Eidi’ among Pakistan cricketers

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan had joked that they want Eidi from 'Chacha'
AFP Apr 24, 2023
<p>Iftikhar Ahmed gives Eidi to his fellow cricketers. PHOTO: Screengrab/PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s batter Iftikhar Ahmed made the wish of fellow players come true as he distributed “Eidi” among all of them before the fifth T20 International against New Zealand.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan had asked Iftikhar Ahmed to give them “Eidi” after the fourth T20, as he is famously known as “Chacha” on social media.

Faheem Ashraf was lucky one, as he got the Eidi twice from Iftikhar Ahmed whereas all other players got once.

Babar Azam was very happy to receive Eidi and said that he had predicted it before that they will get Eidi from him.

