Shahroz Sabzwari reveals being victim of notorious kidnapping gang

Karachi's persisting issue of street crime continues to put citizens, including celebrities like Shahroz Sabzwari, in danger, highlighting the need for swift action from law enforcement agencies
Samaa Life&Style Editors Apr 24, 2023
The persisting issue of street crime in Karachi and across the country has left citizens reeling in fear for years. From snatching incidents to kidnappings and even murders, the city has witnessed it all, with memories of gang wars and their horrific aftermaths still fresh in the minds of many. The latest victim to share his harrowing ordeal is actor Shahroz Sabzwari, who revealed his experience on a recent Eid show.

During the show, Shahroz recounted the incident that occurred while he was travelling late to attend his cousin Momal Sheikh’s wedding. A notorious kidnapping gang stopped his car and took away his phone and money. The gang also discovered two of Shahroz’s bank cards and forced him to withdraw money from different ATMs.

Shahroz and his father Behroze Sabzwari expressed their gratitude to Allah that the kidnappers did not recognize him as a famous actor’s son, as the situation could have escalated to something far more dangerous. After a few hours, the kidnappers eventually let him go.

Shahroz’s story highlights the ongoing issue of street crime in Karachi, where even celebrities and public figures are not immune to the dangers of being out on the streets. Despite repeated efforts by law enforcement agencies, the city’s crime rate continues to soar, leaving citizens feeling helpless and vulnerable.

It is imperative for the authorities to take swift and decisive action to curb street crime in the city and ensure the safety and security of its citizens. Until then, incidents like Shahroz’s will continue to occur, reminding us all of the grim realities of living in a city plagued by crime.

