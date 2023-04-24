Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha Beig celebrated Eid in Punjab Village

Social media sensation and YouTube star Shahveer Jafry spent the third day of Eid-al-Fitr at his wife Ayesha Beig’s village in Punjab, Pakistan. The couple shared glimpses of their celebrations with fans through their social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok.

The couple arrived at Ayesha’s village early in the morning and were welcomed by her family members. The traditional Eid breakfast was served, which included a variety of traditional dishes like halwa puri, chana masala, and lassi. Shahveer and Ayesha were seen enjoying the food and spending quality time with family members.

Later in the day, the couple participated in various traditional activities, including the popular game of gulli-danda. Shahveer, who is known for his sense of humor, was seen joking and laughing with his wife and her family members.

In the evening, the family gathered for a traditional Eid feast, which included a variety of dishes, including biryani, kebabs, and kheer. Shahveer and Ayesha were seen enjoying the food and sharing their experiences with their followers on social media.

Speaking about his experience, Shahveer said, “I always enjoy coming to Ayesha’s village, especially during Eid. It’s a great opportunity to spend time with family and learn more about our culture and traditions. The food is always amazing, and the hospitality of the people is exceptional.”

Ayesha also shared her excitement about the celebrations, saying, “I’m so happy to have Shahveer here with me and my family. It’s been an amazing day, and I’m glad we could share it with our fans through social media.”

The couple’s fans were delighted to see them celebrating Eid in traditional style and expressed their love and admiration through comments and likes on social media.