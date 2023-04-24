Asif Zardari expresses desire to see Bilawal as Pakistan’s PM

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that expressed his desire to see Foreign Minister and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During a conversation with local government representatives in Nawabshah, he stated that he hopes to see Bilawal assuming the country’s highest office during his lifetime, and mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s removal was necessary to safeguard the nation.

The former president further highlighted that the PPP is currently an ally of the government, and a future PPP-led government would prioritise creating employment opportunities for the people.

Mr Zardari mentioned that development work has kicked off in Shaheed Benazirabad, and expressed that he had extended assistance in every possible way to the victims of the recent heavy rains.

The PPP co-chairman also recalled the support received from the people after his father’s passing, and acknowledged that they are now also standing by Bilawal and Asifa. He expressed his longing to meet everyone in Dina, but due to constraints of visiting each house individually, he decided to reach out through a call.

While working towards a better future for the next generation, he stressed the need to uphold unity and consensus among themselves and also urged everyone to put in diligent efforts towards this goal.