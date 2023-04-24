Muhammad Haris gets place in ODI squad as well

Pakistan Cricket Team’s wicket-keeper Muhammad Haris got a call for the ODI series against New Zealand, and the number of players was increased to 17.

Muhammad Haris was rested for first few matches of the T20 series and now it is expected that he will be given chance in the ODI series.

Muhammad Rizwan played all the matches of T20I series, although he struggled due to pain in the third match and Haris had replaced him as the wicket-keeper.

Muhammad Rizwan might be rested for some ODI games now, so that he would not be over burdened for the series.

Muhammad Haris has played only four ODI matches so far, in which he has scored only 10 runs, so he would be looking to end his poor run in ODI format.

Two ODI matches of the series would be played in Rawalpindi whereas last three matches would be played in Karachi.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir