Bollywood icons slam Elon Musk for new Twitter blue tick policy

Celina Jaitly, known for speaking her mind, has started a new discussion on Twitter regarding the removal of the verification blue tick from accounts. Earlier this month, verified accounts on Twitter lost their signature blue tick which has now become a paid luxury. Jaitly has requested that global icons like Amitabh Bachchan be exempt from the new policy due to the popularity and fan following they bring to the platform.

In a letter addressed to Elon Musk, Jaitly wrote, “Dear Mr @elonmusk with all my due respects as an admirer, I would like to bring a moment of your attention to the fact that a global icon like respected Shree @SrBachchan gets a phenomenal credibility to your platform #twitter. Incredible icons like him are the people who made Twitter what it is today…” She also suggested that Twitter’s brand and marketing team could chart a new verification color that celebrates authentic, incredible achievers like Bachchan.

Jaitly’s letter comes after Bachchan himself requested that his blue tick be returned to his account. In a tweet, he said, “Hey Twitter! Are you listening? Now I have paid for the subscription too… please put back that blue tick next to my name so that people know I am the real Amitabh Bachchan.. Requesting with folded hands. Do I need to bow down on your feet too?”

While the new Twitter policy has been implemented across the board, Jaitly’s suggestion that exceptions be made for influential figures like Bachchan has sparked a conversation about the role of social media platforms in recognizing the contributions of influential individuals. It remains to be seen if Twitter will make any changes to their verification policy in response to these concerns.