Aryan Khan’s directorial debut with COVID-19 short film featuring Shahrukh Khan

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made his directorial debut with a bang. He has directed his father in his debut project, a short film titled “The Mask.”

The short film is a COVID-19 awareness campaign that aims to promote the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic. The film, which was shot entirely at Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Mumbai, features the actor wearing different masks and delivering an important message to his fans.

Aryan Khan’s debut project has already created a buzz in the industry, with many congratulating the young director on his achievement. A source close to the family revealed that Aryan has been interested in filmmaking for a long time and has been working on this project for months.

Speaking about his son’s directorial debut, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am extremely proud of Aryan. He has shown a lot of passion and dedication towards filmmaking. The Mask is a small contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19, and I am happy that Aryan has been able to create something meaningful through his debut project.”

The Mask was released on social media platforms on Tuesday and has already received a lot of positive feedback from fans. Aryan Khan’s debut project has also received praise from industry insiders, with many calling it a promising start to his career in filmmaking.

With his debut project, Aryan Khan has proven that he has inherited his father’s talent and passion for filmmaking. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for audiences in the future.

