12 martyred in twin bombings inside Swat’s CTD police station

At least 12 law-enforcement agencies personnel were martyred and several others sustained injuries in twin bomb blasts inside Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The attack in the district of Swat was the latest violence in the region.

Soon after the incident, security forces and police reached the spot.

The law-enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched a probe into the incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) said that the police station building was damaged due to explosions, and the nature of the blast is currently under investigation.

According to the police, a number of individuals have sustained injuries in the explosion and have been promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Witnesses at the scene said that a section of the police station building has collapsed as a result of the explosion.

In January, a suicide bomber detonated his vest in a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 officers as the building collapsed and rained down rubble on worshippers.

The following month, five were killed when a TTP suicide squad stormed a police compound in the southern port city of Karachi, prompting an hours-long shootout.

The TTP have long targeted law enforcement officials, who they accuse of conducting extrajudicial executions.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, focussed in its border regions with Afghanistan, and Islamabad says offensives are being launched from Afghan soil.

Condemnations

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast at the CTD police station in the Kabul area of Swat.

In a statement tonight, he expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. He prayed higher status for martyrs in heaven and condoled with the bereaved families.

Mr Sharif also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed to provide them with all possible medical assistance. He sought a report of the incident from the relevant authorities.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation salutes martyrs’ sacrifices.

Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the blast at CTD police station in Kabal area of Swat.

In a statement tonight, he expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in the explosion. He commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said we will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs for the security of the country and the nation.

The Interior Minister vowed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country. He also sought a report of the incident.

KP CM Muhammad Azam Khan

On the other hand, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan strongly condemned the blast in Kabal police station. In a statement in Peshawar, he directed the relevant authorities to speed up the rescue and relief operation and provision of better medical facilities to the injured persons.

Muhammad Azam Khan said the government will never let alone the families of martyred police personal.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also strongly condemned the bomb attack.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

This is a developing story …