‘Dream Girl 2’ release date delayed due to extensive VFX work

“Dream Girl 2,” the highly anticipated movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, has been given a new release date of August 25, 2023. Fans eagerly awaiting the release of the film will have to wait a bit longer, as the delay has been attributed to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

According to reports, the VFX work is crucial to ensure that Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, Pooja and Karam, looks seamless and convincing on screen. Speaking about the decision to delay the release, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms Limited, said that the team doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to ensure that viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie.

“The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences,” said Kapoor. “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is expected to be a laugh riot, and fans are excited to see what Ektaa R Kapoor has in store for them with this highly anticipated sequel.

