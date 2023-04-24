Eid ul Fitr 2023: Pakistan Rangers, Indian Border Security Force (BSF) exchange sweets

Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) gave treats to members of the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) in an exchange of traditional pleasantries on Wednesday,

Pakistani Wing Commander Bilal gave sweets to Deputy Inspector General JS Oberoi of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post.

The exchange of greetings and sweets between Pakistani and Indian forces is a yearly feature between the two countries.

