Hera Pheri 3 lands in more trouble as Eros sends legal notice to Feroz Nadiadwala

The future of Hera Pheri 3, the fourth installment in the comedy franchise, seems to be in doubt due to legal issues. After T-series issued a notice claiming the sole ownership of the musical rights of the film, Eros has now sent a legal notice to producer Feroz Nadiadwala regarding intellectual property rights.

Eros has stated that it holds the worldwide internet rights of Hera Pheri 3, Welcome Back, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2, all of which were part of a deal worth 130 crores made in 2015. The notice states that Hera Pheri 3 cannot be released without Eros’ consent, and the same applies to Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

The notice further demands that Nadiadwala pay 60 crores to Eros in order to regain the rights to the films. The franchise’s first film, released in 2000, was a super hit, and the fourth installment has been highly anticipated by fans. However, the road ahead for Hera Pheri 3 seems to be long and uncertain as Eros holds all the intellectual property rights, including the title, digital rights, and music rights, on a “sole and exclusive basis.”

Hera Pheri 3 was initially announced in 2015, with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal set to star in the film. The movie was being directed by late filmmaker Neeraj Vora, but it was ultimately shelved.

Recently, the film was announced again as Hera Pheri 3, as seen in a viral picture from the set with the clapboard indicating the new title. However, with Eros and T-series both claiming ownership of various rights to the film, the future of Hera Pheri 4 remains uncertain. Fans can only hope for a speedy resolution to the legal troubles so that they can enjoy the much-awaited fourth installment of the beloved franchise.