Pakistani celebs serve style inspo for Eid-ul-Fitr

Eidul Fitr is a time when celebrities in Pakistan show off their fashion sense with traditional outfits. This year, many chose to go with comfortable, light outfits, but others decided to go all out with heavy, traditional looks. However, there were some who managed to strike a balance between minimalism and creativity, setting the benchmark for fashion inspiration.

Here are some of the most fashionable Eid looks from Pakistani celebrities:

Saba Qamar, known for her timeless elegance, looked stunning in a white and gold kameez and gharara. She completed her look with matching chand balis and natural makeup, including copper eyes and peach lips. Her twirls and poses added grace to her already charming appearance.

Meesha Shafi, on the other hand, went for a more casual look, choosing a blue and white chequered sari with a pastel blue crop top. Her hair was left down, and she kept her accessories minimal.

Saboor Aly looked fabulous in a light blue jora on the first day of Eid, but it was her shocking pink Agha Noor ensemble on the second day that really stood out. Her outfit featured minimal embroidery, cute gold jhumkas, and pink makeup, which perfectly complemented her pink lips and pink eyes.

Naimal Khawar, who usually opts for vibrant attires, surprised her fans with a black angrakha-style kameez and black gharara by Asim Jofa. The kameez was heavily embroidered in golden and red hues, while the dupatta and gharara had simple stripes of gold. She looked radiant as she posed in a garden, almost blooming with the flowers.

Ayeza Khan brightened up the festivities with her bright yellow peshwas by Farah Talib Aziz. The floral embroidery and white embellishments added a touch of elegance to her attire. She completed the look with delicate flowers placed in her hair and yellow heels.

This year’s Eid fashion was not dominated by any particular color or palette, and every celebrity dressed according to their preferences.