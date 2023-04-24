Watch Live
New Zealand elect to field first against Pakistan in last T20I

Pakistan bring in Muhammad Haris and Ihsanullah for last match
Samaa Web Desk Apr 24, 2023
<p>Tom Latham wins the toss and elect to field first. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team will bat first, after New Zealand’s skipper Tom Latham won the toss in the fifth, final T20 International match and elected to field first.

Pakistan made two changes in their playing XI, as they gave rest to Fakhar Zaman, Zaman Khan and brought in Muhammad Haris and Ihsanullah.

Pakistan lead the series 2-1 as they won first two matches but then New Zealand won the third match and the fourth match could not have a result due to rain and hailstorm.

A win in the fifth match would give Babar Azam another trophy and the world record for most wins as a skipper in T20 International cricket.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley

