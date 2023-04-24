Marriyum Aurangzeb breaks silence on PM’s ‘Vote of Confidence’ from Parliament

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb refuted the claims being circulated on the social media platforms and said Prime Minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament.

Information minister said there was no such consultation and there is no need for it

Shahbaz Sharif, the unanimous candidate of the people, the party and the coalition parties, has taken the vote of the leader of the National Assembly on 11 April 2022.

“A fabricated rumor is not a fact. Media should not run news about Prime Minister without verification,” she added.

SAMAA TV reported amid ongoing political turmoil in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is considering seeking a vote of confidence from National Assembly.