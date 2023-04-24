PM mulls Vote of Confidence from National Assembly

Amid ongoing political turmoil in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is considering seeking a vote of confidence from National Assembly.

The coalition partners of the incumbent government have proposed PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek vote of confidence from the Lower House of the Parliament amid Supreme Court’s deadline regarding general elections in Punjab.

The primer will hold consultation with the federal cabinet regarding the vote of confidence.

The allies also suggested the prime minister and federal cabinet members to appear before the apex court.

On the other hand, Mr Sharif will make all political decisions after mutual consultation and consensus.

Earlier, Supreme Court while declaring the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay the assembly elections in two provinces as “unconstitutional”, had ordered the government to hold snap polls in the country’s most populous province of Punjab on May 14.

The court’s verdict followed a petition filed by the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s party had contested the ECP’s decision to postpone the Punjab elections from April 30 to October 8 after the government declined to allocate funds for the polls, citing the ongoing economic crisis.

In January, the PTI made the decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were under its control, in an effort to push for early national elections. This demand has been repeatedly made by Imran Khan since he was removed from power a year ago.

Traditionally, Pakistan has conducted national and provincial elections concurrently. However, according to the constitution, the ECP is also obligated to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

After the Commission declined to announce the dates for the polls, the Supreme Court intervened in February by taking a suo motu notice. In a divided 3-2 verdict, the court directed the poll panel to announce the schedule for elections in the two provinces.

The Commission initially announced the Punjab elections to be held on April 30. However, on March 22, it withdrew the schedule and set October 8 as the new date, prompting the PTI to approach the apex court.

In its response, the Supreme Court stated that the ECP had exceeded its jurisdiction by delaying the Punjab election date. The court emphasised that the constitution does not grant the ECP the authority to postpone elections.

The recent verdict by the top court comes amidst an ongoing power struggle between the judiciary and the government. The government had recently passed a new law aimed at reducing the powers of the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Adding to the tensions, several government officials publicly expressed doubts about the fairness of the top court, citing their “lack of confidence” in the three-member bench hearing the PTI case. This came after two other judges had recused, further intensifying the controversy.

The government had requested a full bench comprising all the SC judges to hear the matter, but the top court rejected the request. In response, the government rejected court’s decision, stating that it would only serve to “aggravate the crisis.” The situation continues to be contentious and unresolved.