Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed celebrate Eid day 3 together in style

Celebrity couple Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed have delighted their fans with the news that they are married. The stars, who are well-known for their on-screen chemistry, confirmed their relationship during an appearance on the popular TV show.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together at various events, much to the delight of their fans. The pair spent their third day of Eid together at their home, and Mohib took to social media to share some beautiful pictures of their celebration. In one of the photos, Sanam looked stunning in a yellow dress, while Mohib looked handsome in a traditional white kurta.

In the caption of his post, Mohib referred to Sanam as his “Rehmat,” which means blessing. This term of endearment is a testament to the couple’s love and affection for each other.

The news of Mohib and Sanam’s marriage has been widely celebrated on social media, with fans expressing their happiness and admiration for the couple. Many have commented on how perfect they look together and how they can’t wait to see more of their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Mohib and Sanam’s wedding has been a long time coming, with rumors of their relationship circulating in the media for years. However, the couple has always remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, preferring to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Now that they have confirmed their marriage, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the couple. With their undeniable chemistry and talent, there is no doubt that Mohib and Sanam will continue to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.