Ushna Shah shares thoughts on pressures of social media on Eid day

Ushna Shah, a renowned Pakistani television and film actor, recently got married to Hamza Amin. Her exceptional acting skills have won her numerous accolades, and her dramas, including Habs, Bashar Momin, Balaa, Lashkara, and Alif Allah Aur Insan, have been critically acclaimed by audiences.

Ushna Shah recently appeared in an Eid Show, where she expressed her opinion on the most irritating thing about Eid day. Being a vocal person, Ushna loves to share her thoughts and feelings with her fans and followers.

During the show, Ushna shared, “I don’t hate doing Mehndi, I will be really honest. Basically, in our line of work, people are always curious about what we are wearing on Eid day. Dressing up on Eid day, taking pictures and sharing them has become a task. If you don’t do it, then designers force you to post pictures, which I agree is enjoyable, but taking pictures in the right light at a specific point and posting them has become an irritating process.”

Ushna Shah further explained that before entering the entertainment industry, Eid day was much simpler, without the need for taking pictures and sharing them on social media. However, now, with the advent of social media, the entire process has become complicated and sometimes frustrating.

Ushna Shah’s comments have sparked a discussion among her fans and followers, with many agreeing with her sentiments about the pressures of social media. While dressing up and taking pictures on Eid day is a tradition, many people are beginning to feel that the added pressure of posting on social media takes away from the spirit of the holiday.