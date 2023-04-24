Afghan interim FM likely to visit Pakistan in coming weeks

Afghan interim Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit Pakistan in the next few weeks after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the Afghan Taliban that Islamabad will strike terrorists’ hideouts inside Afghanistan if the de facto rulers in Kabul are unable to rein in anti-Pakistan militants.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq telephoned Afghan interim Foreign Minister and conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Sirajul Haq also conveyed his felicitations for the Afghan Supreme Commander Hibatullah Akhundzada on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

JI Secretary Information Qaiser Sharif said that both leaders also discussed matters pertaining to overall political situation of the region.

On the occasion, Mr Muttaqi expressed his desire to visit Pakistan after Eid, and hoped that the visit would strengthen ties between the countries.

On April 13, in an interview with VOA, the defence minister had warned the Afghan Taliban that Islamabad will strike terrorists’ hideouts inside Afghanistan if the de facto rulers in Kabul are unable to rein in anti-Pakistan militants.

Asif said in his late-February visit to Afghanistan that he reminded Taliban leaders to live up to their cross-border security commitments forbidding terrorists from using Afghan soil to plan and conduct attacks on Pakistan or Islamabad will take action.

“If that is not done, at some point we’ll have to resort to some measures, which will definitely — wherever [terrorists] are, their sanctuaries on Afghan soil — we’ll have to hit them,” he said. “We’ll have to hit them because we cannot tolerate this situation for long.”

Since the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence in terror attacks led by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an ideological offshoot and ally of the Afghan Taliban.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, the country recorded at least 262 terror attacks in 2022, of which the TTP was responsible for at least 89.

Pakistan alleges TTP leadership is operating from Afghanistan after Pakistani military operations in the border areas a few years ago forced it to flee along with thousands of fighters.

Asif claimed Taliban leadership “responded very well” to the recent warning. He said he believes that the Afghan Taliban are trying to “disentangle” from the TTP, after receiving support from the group to fight the U.S.-led coalition troops.

Khan defended that decision, saying Pakistan did not have many options. Pakistan’s military is now contemplating a comprehensive plan, including a possible military operation in areas bordering Afghanistan.

However, Pakistan is also in the throes of an economic crisis as the threat of a default looms due to mounting external debt payments, dwindling foreign reserves, and stalled bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Asif said the economic crisis is the biggest threat for the country right now, and the military, which receives the largest chunk of the annual federal budget, is looking at curtailing its expenses.

Despite facing political instability, an economic meltdown, and rising terrorism, Asif said he has “absolutely no doubt” that Pakistan’s defence is stable.