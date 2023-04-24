Andrew Tate buys 10 new ‘Bugattis’

**Former Kickboxer and British-American social media personality bought 10 new Scooties and named them “Bugattis” after his cars were seized.

Andrew Tate revealed in a tweet that his cars were taken away so he put the logo of “Bugatti” on the scooty.

He also started riding the scooty in the video and said, “See you in the next raid.”

Romanian authorities had seized Andrew Tate’s 15 cars and 10 properties were seized due to the criminal charges against him.

He was also house arrested by the Romanian court few days ago and cannot leave his house without the judicial permission.

Many Twitteratis laughed at his tweet, as he looked funny while riding the scooty, but this is not the first time he has done something so funny.