Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to remake ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has announced that they will be producing a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film “Pariyerum Perumal,” which will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.

“Pariyerum Perumal” is a coming-of-age drama that tackles caste discrimination and violence prevalent in Tamil Nadu. The film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, was released in 2018 and received widespread critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of societal issues. The film’s protagonist, played by Kathir, is a Dalit student who faces discrimination in a law college in Chennai. The film also features Anandhi and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Productions, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mari Selvaraj and produce the Hindi remake of ‘Pariyerum Perumal.’ The film has a powerful message that needs to be heard, and we are confident that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri will bring their own unique spin to the characters.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with his role in “Gully Boy,” expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “I am honored to be a part of this project. ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ is an important film that sheds light on the prevalent caste discrimination in our country, and I am excited to bring this story to a larger audience.”

Tripti Dimri, who starred in Netflix’s “Bulbbul,” said, “I am grateful for this opportunity to work with Dharma Productions and be a part of such an important project. I look forward to working with Siddhant and bringing our best to the table.”

The remake of “Pariyerum Perumal” will be directed by Karan Johar’s protégé, Sharan Sharma, who previously directed the film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” for Dharma Productions. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.