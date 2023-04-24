Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi to make Bollywood debut in romantic-action film ‘Bad Boy’

Namashi Chakraborty, the son of Bollywood’s veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, is all set to make his debut in the film industry with his upcoming movie “Bad Boy.”

The news of Namashi’s debut has created quite a buzz in the industry, with fans eagerly anticipating the young actor’s performance. “Bad Boy” is a romantic-action movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Sajid Qureshi.

Namashi, who has trained in acting and dance, is said to be a natural performer with a strong screen presence. The movie’s director, Rajkumar Santoshi, has praised Namashi’s dedication and hard work, saying that the young actor has given his all to the film.

“Namashi has worked very hard to prepare for this role,” Santoshi said in a statement. “He’s a talented actor with a lot of potential, and I’m confident that he’ll do justice to his character.”

“Bad Boy” also stars Amrin Qureshi, daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi, in the lead role. The movie revolves around a young couple who fall in love despite their different backgrounds and the challenges they face in their relationship.

Namashi’s father, Mithun Chakraborty, is a legendary actor who has worked in several iconic Bollywood movies over the years. He has won multiple awards for his performances and is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation.

“Bad Boy” is set to hit theaters later this year, and fans of Mithun Chakraborty and Bollywood cinema are eagerly waiting to see Namashi’s debut on the big screen. With a talented young cast and an experienced director at the helm, the movie is poised to be a hit with audiences around the world.