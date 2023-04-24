Ana De Armas dismisses rumors of replacing Gal Gadot as ‘Wonder Woman’

Ana De Armas has responded to rumours circulating in the media that she may replace Gal Gadot as the new Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC films. In a recent interview, the Cuban-Spanish actor addressed the speculation and clarified that she has not been approached for the role.

“I’m flattered that people would even consider me for such an iconic role, but as far as I know, there’s been no discussion or offer made to me about playing Wonder Woman,” De Armas stated.

The rumours began after Gadot expressed her desire to step away from the role of Wonder Woman after the upcoming film, “Wonder Woman 3.” Fans began speculating about who could potentially take over the role, with De Armas’ name being thrown into the mix.

De Armas, who has starred in films such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “Knives Out,” is no stranger to the superhero genre. She played the role of Joi, a holographic companion, in “Blade Runner 2049,” a film that was met with critical acclaim.

Despite the speculation, De Armas emphasized that she is focused on other projects at the moment and has not given much thought to the possibility of playing Wonder Woman.

“I have a lot of exciting projects in the works right now, and my focus is on bringing those to life. If the opportunity to play Wonder Woman ever came my way, I would certainly consider it, but for now, I’m just focusing on my current projects,” she said.

With “Wonder Woman 3” set to release in 2023, fans will have to wait and see who will take over the iconic role after Gadot. However, one thing is for sure – Ana De Armas has made it clear that she has not been approached for the role and is currently focused on other projects.