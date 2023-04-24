‘Babli’ irks PTI Mianwali workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and officials held a protest jirga of alleged unfair distribution of tickets by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Mianwali, as party leadership issued tickets to candidate Babli Khan in Isa Khel Constituency PP-50.

A protest convention from PP-85 workers against Babli Khan getting re-ticket of PTI.

Senior leaders and candidates Ali Mumtaz and Ahmad Jamal Khan were also present in the Jirga,

In Isa Khel, UC Vanjari and other office bearers of Isa Khel announced their collective resignation from the party positions in the joint Jirga.

The local leadership of the PTI said were sheep and goats that the decisions of their constituency taken by Sabatin Khan (former speaker of Punjab Assembly) belonging from another constituency?

The protesters vowed to fight for real freedom from these party’s cruel and corrupt mafia, saying history always remembers those who stand on the truth.

Former MPA and Deputy Speaker Sabatin Khan, District President Salim Gul Khan and Mohsin Shehzad Khan have allegedly sold workers.

“Babli Khan is not acceptable to us in any case,” they said.

Where is Isakhel?

Isakhel is a town of Mianwali district in the Punjab and headquarters of Isakhel tehsil, an administrative subdivision of the district.