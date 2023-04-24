Alec Baldwin returns to set of ‘Rust’ after charges dropped in fatal shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin has returned to the set of the film “Rust” following the recent drop of charges related to the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. The incident occurred on the set of the Western movie, in which Baldwin stars and serves as a producer.

Baldwin had been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault in connection with the incident. However, on April 21, the charges were dropped by the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office due to new evidence that emerged during the investigation.

The actor took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he had received during the investigation and trial. In a post on Instagram, Baldwin wrote, “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me and my family during this difficult time. I remain heartbroken over the tragic accident on the set of ‘Rust’ and I will do everything in my power to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.”

According to reports, Baldwin returned to the set of “Rust” on April 23 to resume filming. He was seen arriving at the production location in New Mexico with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children.

The incident has led to a renewed focus on safety protocols on film sets, with many calling for stricter regulations and increased oversight to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The tragic event has also raised questions about the use of firearms on set and the responsibility of actors and producers in ensuring the safety of cast and crew members.

Despite the tragedy, the cast and crew of “Rust” are reportedly determined to complete the film in honor of Halyna Hutchins, who was well-respected and admired in the film industry. The film, directed by Joel Souza, is currently set for release in 2022.