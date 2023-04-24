Indian actor Madhuri Dixit highlights Malala Yousafzai’s message on World Book Day

World Book Day is celebrated annually on April 23 and is a day dedicated to promoting reading, publishing, and copyright around the world. This day is celebrated by bringing together authors, publishers, teachers, and readers to celebrate the value of books and their role in shaping society.

Indian actor and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Madhuri Dixit, marked the occasion by sharing a powerful quote from Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner from Pakistan. Yousafzai’s quote, “One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world,” has become a powerful message for those who believe that education is the key to a better world. Yousafzai is a well-known advocate for education and women’s rights, and her advocacy has made her a global symbol of resistance against oppression.

Yousafzai’s brave fight for education and women’s rights is well documented. At the age of 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while on her way to school. Despite this attack, she continued to speak out and advocate for education. In 2013, Yousafzai delivered a speech at the United Nations, calling for worldwide access to education. Her message resonated with people around the world, and her quote has become a rallying cry for those who believe in the transformative power of education.

Madhuri Dixit, who is also an advocate for children’s education and rights, shared Yousafzai’s quote on her social media platforms to highlight the significance of World Book Day. She emphasized the importance of reading, writing, and education in shaping children’s future and ultimately creating a better world. Dixit has used her celebrity status to promote education initiatives, particularly for girls. In 2014, she was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India. As a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, she has visited schools and spoken to students about the importance of education and how it can change their lives.

Yousafzai and Dixit’s advocacy for education is particularly relevant in a world where millions of children still lack access to basic education. According to UNESCO, around 262 million children and youth are out of school globally, with girls disproportionately affected. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, with school closures and the digital divide limiting children’s access to education.