Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Murder Mubarak,’ gears up for ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has just finished filming for her upcoming movie ‘Murder Mubarak’ and is already onto her next project. The starlet is all set to start shooting for her new movie ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’ and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store.

Sara took to social media to share the news with her followers. In a post, she wrote, “Wrapped up the shoot for ‘Murder Mubarak’ and now on to my next adventure! Excited to be a part of ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’ and can’t wait to share more with you all.”

The young actor has been receiving praise for her acting skills ever since her debut in the movie ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. With each movie, she has shown growth and versatility, and fans are eager to see what she brings to the table in ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan.’

‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’ is said to be a patriotic movie that pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. Sara is reportedly playing the role of a soldier in the movie, and fans are excited to see her take on this challenging role.

The movie is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who also directed Sara’s debut film ‘Kedarnath.’ The movie will also star Arjun Kapoor, who is said to be playing the role of Sara’s brother in the film.

The shooting for ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’ is expected to begin soon, and fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the movie. Sara’s post has already garnered a lot of attention and fans have been flooding her social media with congratulatory messages.

With her talent and dedication, Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly on the rise and it will be interesting to see how she fares in this new patriotic movie.