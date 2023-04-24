PTI ideological workers stage protest against ‘parachuters’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ideological workers staged a protest against ‘parachuters’ leaders who have been allotted party tickets for the upcoming Punjab elections.

The disgruntled party workers from a convoy of PP-110 of Faisalabad reached Zaman Park on Monday and blocked the Canal Road over distribution of tickets in PTI.

A large number of disgruntled workers chanted slogans of against ‘paratroopers’.

Read More: Imran demands immediate release, end to abductions of PTI social media workers

Read More: Pervaiz Khattak’s wife passes away

Earlier, PTI leadership was lauded from political workers for handing over party ticket to Secretary General of Anjuman Mazareen Punjab [peasant movement] Mehr Abdul Sattar from Okara for Punjab Assembly.